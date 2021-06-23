Brokerages Expect 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for 21Vianet Group’s earnings. 21Vianet Group posted earnings of ($2.70) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 97.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 21Vianet Group will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.19). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($0.11). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover 21Vianet Group.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 49.77% and a negative net margin of 59.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VNET shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of 21Vianet Group from $33.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNET. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 385.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 21Vianet Group stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.41. 5,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,284,368. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 0.23. 21Vianet Group has a 12 month low of $19.54 and a 12 month high of $44.45.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

