Brokerages Expect BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) to Announce -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) will announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for BTRS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.16). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that BTRS will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.21). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BTRS.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter.

BTRS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BTRS in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on BTRS in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on BTRS in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on BTRS from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BTRS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

In related news, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total value of $49,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,438.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,087.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,917 shares of company stock valued at $124,146.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in BTRS during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of BTRS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BTRS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BTRS in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in BTRS during the first quarter worth $141,000. 55.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BTRS stock opened at $14.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.47. BTRS has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $19.76.

BTRS Company Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

