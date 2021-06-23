Brokerages Expect Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $317.42 Million

Equities research analysts expect Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) to post $317.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $309.20 million to $334.00 million. Chart Industries reported sales of $310.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full-year sales of $1.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Chart Industries.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $288.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.68 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 28.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Chart Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.87.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLS opened at $141.71 on Friday. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $39.34 and a fifty-two week high of $167.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,909,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Chart Industries by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 514,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,179,000 after purchasing an additional 264,882 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,433,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Chart Industries by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,396,000 after purchasing an additional 23,548 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

