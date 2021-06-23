Brokerages Expect Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) to Post $0.43 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) to report $0.43 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Corsair Gaming’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.35. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will report full year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.89. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.98. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Corsair Gaming.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $529.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.27 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 201.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS.

CRSR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Corsair Gaming from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.90.

In other Corsair Gaming news, EVP Bertrand Chevalier sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $4,125,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 240,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,945,509. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $246,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,540,911 shares of company stock valued at $290,193,440. Company insiders own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,414,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,794,000. WP Advisors LLC boosted its position in Corsair Gaming by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $508,000. 10.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSR traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.08. 43,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,994,547. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Corsair Gaming has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $51.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corsair Gaming (CRSR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.