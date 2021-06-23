Brokerages Expect HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.79 Per Share

Analysts predict that HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) will announce earnings per share of ($0.79) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for HTG Molecular Diagnostics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.77) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.81). HTG Molecular Diagnostics reported earnings per share of ($1.20) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will report full year earnings of ($2.93) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.33) to ($2.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.33) to ($1.84). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.15. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 261.44% and a negative return on equity of 120.05%. The business had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million.

HTGM has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on HTG Molecular Diagnostics to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth $299,000. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $375,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 45.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 43,169 shares during the last quarter. 33.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HTGM traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,436. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.23. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $13.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.36.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Company Profile

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation; consumables comprising assay kits; and software that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

