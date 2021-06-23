Brokerages Expect NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Analysts predict that NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) will report ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for NewAge’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.02). NewAge reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 90%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that NewAge will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NewAge.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $125.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.95 million. NewAge had a negative net margin of 13.33% and a negative return on equity of 29.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NewAge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in NewAge during the first quarter worth $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in NewAge in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Rikoon Group LLC grew its stake in NewAge by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 18,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NewAge in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NewAge during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 27.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NBEV opened at $2.34 on Wednesday. NewAge has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $4.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.28. The firm has a market cap of $317.00 million, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.21.

NewAge, Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy products in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct / Social Selling and Direct Store. It provides health and wellness, energy drink, essential oil and anti-aging skincare, cosmetic, beverage, snacks, water and air filtration, and personal care products, as well as weight management, nutritional supplement, nutraceutical, and slenderiize products; diagnostic products, such as DNA testing and diagnostic kits and products; and CBD products.

