Brokerages Expect S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) to Announce -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) to post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for S&W Seed’s earnings. S&W Seed reported earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&W Seed will report full-year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.53). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.30) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow S&W Seed.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 29.72% and a negative net margin of 25.58%. The company had revenue of $32.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million.

SANW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital started coverage on S&W Seed in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut S&W Seed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in S&W Seed in the 1st quarter valued at $361,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 48,301 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&W Seed during the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&W Seed during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 24,059 shares during the last quarter. 70.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SANW stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.62. 205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,623. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.95 million, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 0.70. S&W Seed has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $4.36.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

