Brokerages Expect Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) to Announce $1.84 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) will post $1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.76. Zimmer Biomet posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3,580%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full-year earnings of $7.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.78 to $7.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.57 to $8.99. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Zimmer Biomet.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZBH. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.35.

Shares of NYSE ZBH traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.94. 22,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,221,220. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $112.00 and a 52-week high of $180.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.93%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Arthur J. Higgins purchased 1,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $171.58 per share, for a total transaction of $171,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 2.6% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 42,860.0% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

