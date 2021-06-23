Brokerages Set Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Price Target at $32.79

Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.79.

Several research firms have issued reports on PEAK. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,879,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,412,431. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 66.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.70. Healthpeak Properties has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $35.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.70.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.89 million. Healthpeak Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.17%.

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $30,706.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,166.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 70,123,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,742,000 after purchasing an additional 13,345,452 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $167,833,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 314.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,547,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449,768 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,298,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,134,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431,022 shares during the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.