Brokerages Set Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) PT at $16.00

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, Director Neil Miotto sold 6,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $77,406.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Giacomo Dall’aglio sold 4,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $51,279.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,838 shares of company stock valued at $384,298. 50.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KLR. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Kaleyra by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,173,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,575,000 after purchasing an additional 237,700 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kaleyra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kaleyra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,107,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in Kaleyra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $879,000. Finally, North Run Capital LP boosted its stake in Kaleyra by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 718,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,083,000 after acquiring an additional 68,307 shares during the last quarter. 27.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN KLR traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.05. 23,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,731. The stock has a market cap of $377.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Kaleyra has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.25.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.18). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kaleyra will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kaleyra Company Profile

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

