Brokerages Set National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Target Price at $49.30

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,704,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,497,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $424,766,000 after buying an additional 481,560 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,415,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $270,735,000 after buying an additional 379,147 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 826,621 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,323,000 after buying an additional 328,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,826,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $157,399,000 after buying an additional 256,736 shares in the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NFG traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.24. 4,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,485. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $37.87 and a 52 week high of $55.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.11 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.04.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

