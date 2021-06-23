Brokerages Set Safran SA (EPA:SAF) PT at €124.70

Shares of Safran SA (EPA:SAF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €124.70 ($146.71).

Several brokerages have weighed in on SAF. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of Safran and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Safran and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €144.00 ($169.41) price target on shares of Safran and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Safran and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €136.00 ($160.00) target price on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Safran alerts:

Shares of SAF traded up €0.60 ($0.71) on Wednesday, reaching €126.54 ($148.87). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 668,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €122.40. Safran has a 12-month low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 12-month high of €92.36 ($108.66).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.