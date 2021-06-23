Brokerages Set Schaeffler AG (FRA:SHA) PT at €7.72

Shares of Schaeffler AG (FRA:SHA) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €7.72 ($9.08).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHA shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.82) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America set a €8.40 ($9.88) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €8.80 ($10.35) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of SHA traded up €0.06 ($0.07) on Friday, reaching €8.02 ($9.44). 575,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €7.74. Schaeffler has a 12 month low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a 12 month high of €16.74 ($19.69).

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

