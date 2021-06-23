Brokerages Set Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL) PT at C$8.42

Shares of Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$8.42.

SCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$6.00 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Shawcor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Get Shawcor alerts:

SCL stock opened at C$6.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$422.71 million and a P/E ratio of -28.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Shawcor has a one year low of C$1.95 and a one year high of C$7.73.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$279.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$276.66 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shawcor will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shawcor Company Profile

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Shawcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shawcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.