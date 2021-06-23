Brokers Issue Forecasts for Kinross Gold Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 21st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.48. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating on the stock.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on K. Eight Capital cut their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Kinross Gold to C$11.80 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC downgraded Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$11.25 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares lowered Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$15.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.66.

Shares of K opened at C$7.83 on Wednesday. Kinross Gold has a one year low of C$7.56 and a one year high of C$13.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.51, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.82.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.33 billion.

In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Paul Botond Stilicho Tomory sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.38, for a total value of C$125,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,626 shares in the company, valued at C$1,044,365.88. Also, Senior Officer John Lewis Sims sold 6,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.82, for a total transaction of C$64,104.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$175,493.22. Insiders sold 237,532 shares of company stock worth $2,310,843 in the last three months.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.037 per share. This is a positive change from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 6.69%.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.