Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.64.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BRKR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Cleveland Research upgraded Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Bruker from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.87. 2,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,488. Bruker has a 1-year low of $36.82 and a 1-year high of $75.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 55.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.57.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Bruker had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $554.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bruker will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is 11.85%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Bruker by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bruker during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 138.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 438.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

