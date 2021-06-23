BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Trading Down 3.5%

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS)’s share price dropped 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.60 and last traded at $13.63. Approximately 20,530 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 826,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.13.

BTRS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of BTRS from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 0.32.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 3,500 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total value of $49,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,402 shares in the company, valued at $642,438.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Clare Hart purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.83 per share, with a total value of $128,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,931.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,917 shares of company stock valued at $124,146.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTRS. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in BTRS during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BTRS during the first quarter valued at $149,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in BTRS during the first quarter valued at $4,451,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BTRS during the first quarter valued at $486,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BTRS during the first quarter valued at $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.63% of the company’s stock.

About BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS)

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

