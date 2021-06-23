Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 58.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,818 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $17,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 11.2% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 8.8% during the first quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 2.6% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLDR traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $43.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,410,490. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 2.43. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.03 and a 1 year high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.36.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 4.36%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on BLDR shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.47.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

