Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.20.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BMBL shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of Bumble from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bumble from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Bumble from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

In related news, Director Amy Griffin bought 117,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.81 per share, with a total value of $5,030,175.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $42.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Bumble in the first quarter valued at $374,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bumble in the first quarter valued at $130,605,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bumble in the first quarter valued at $106,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bumble in the first quarter valued at $481,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Bumble in the first quarter valued at $46,785,000.

NASDAQ BMBL traded up $0.78 on Wednesday, hitting $55.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,401,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,566,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Bumble has a 1-year low of $38.91 and a 1-year high of $84.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.72.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.72. The business had revenue of $170.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.74 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bumble will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

