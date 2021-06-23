Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Cut to Hold at HSBC

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) was downgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BURBY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Get Burberry Group alerts:

Shares of BURBY opened at $31.56 on Wednesday. Burberry Group has a one year low of $16.30 and a one year high of $32.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.02.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.