Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,076 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $4,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 84.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after buying an additional 5,316 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at $219,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 21.6% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 736,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,927,000 after buying an additional 130,843 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 1.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 435,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,185,000 after buying an additional 6,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at $741,000.

NYSE:BURL opened at $314.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $319.26. The stock has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 74.11 and a beta of 0.99. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.46 and a 1-year high of $339.28.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.76. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 82.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($4.76) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BURL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $318.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Cowen raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $314.00 price target (up previously from $304.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.75.

In other Burlington Stores news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total value of $2,375,218.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,642.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

