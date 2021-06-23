C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Stake Lifted by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.16% of the company’s stock.

In other C3.ai news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $601,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 267,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,666.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 86,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.28, for a total transaction of $5,143,607.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 480,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,492,102.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,549,558 shares of company stock valued at $349,976,072. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

AI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $141.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of C3.ai from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of C3.ai from $98.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of C3.ai from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of C3.ai from $175.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.22.

Shares of NYSE:AI opened at $60.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -67.21. C3.ai, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.22 and a 52 week high of $183.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.59.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.60 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

