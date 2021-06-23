Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) and CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Critical Contrast

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) and Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CRISPR Therapeutics and Cabaletta Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CRISPR Therapeutics 1 5 14 0 2.65 Cabaletta Bio 0 0 3 0 3.00

CRISPR Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $157.67, suggesting a potential upside of 20.65%. Cabaletta Bio has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 191.67%. Given Cabaletta Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cabaletta Bio is more favorable than CRISPR Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

CRISPR Therapeutics has a beta of 2.26, indicating that its stock price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cabaletta Bio has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.6% of CRISPR Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.4% of Cabaletta Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of CRISPR Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of Cabaletta Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CRISPR Therapeutics and Cabaletta Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CRISPR Therapeutics -35,630.97% -27.42% -24.84% Cabaletta Bio N/A -31.26% -30.15%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CRISPR Therapeutics and Cabaletta Bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CRISPR Therapeutics $720,000.00 13,752.07 -$348.86 million ($5.29) -24.70 Cabaletta Bio N/A N/A -$33.34 million ($1.44) -5.00

Cabaletta Bio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CRISPR Therapeutics. CRISPR Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cabaletta Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cabaletta Bio beats CRISPR Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA. It has a portfolio of therapeutic programs in a range of disease areas, including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine, and rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells. It is also developing CTX110, a donor-derived gene-edited allogeneic CAR-T therapy targeting cluster of differentiation 19 positive malignancies. In addition, the company is developing allogeneic CAR-T programs comprising CTX120 targeting B-cell maturation antigen for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and CTX130 for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Further, it engages in the development of regenerative medicine programs in diabetes; and in vivo and other genetic disease programs to treat glycogen storage disease Ia, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, myotonic dystrophy type 1, and cystic fibrosis. The company has strategic partnerships with Bayer Healthcare LLC, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, and ViaCyte, Inc. It also has a strategic partnership with Nkarta, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CRISPR/Cas9 gene-edited cell therapies for cancer. The company was formerly known as Inception Genomics AG and changed its name to CRISPR Therapeutics AG in April 2014. CRISPR Therapeutics AG was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

About Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease, and Hemophilia A with Factor VIII alloantibodies. Its product candidate pipeline also includes MuSK-CAART, a preclinical stage product to treat a subset of patients with myasthenia gravis; FVIII-CAART, a discovery stage product to treat a subset of patients with Hemophilia A; and DSG3/1-CAART, a discovery stage product for the treatment of mucocutaneous pemphigus vulgaris. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania; and research agreement with The Regents of the University of California. The company was formerly known as Tycho Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cabaletta Bio, Inc. in August 2018. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.