Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Purchased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 2.22% of Cable One worth $243,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 23.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,803,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 757,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,830,000 after acquiring an additional 23,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Peter N. Witty sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,816.93, for a total transaction of $1,099,242.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,309 shares in the company, valued at $4,195,291.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,730.00, for a total transaction of $811,370.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,434 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CABO opened at $1,871.89 on Wednesday. Cable One, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,674.35 and a 1-year high of $2,326.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,788.01.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.61 million. Cable One had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.70%. Cable One’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 47.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.48%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CABO. Raymond James raised shares of Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities raised shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cable One in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist raised shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cable One presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,153.29.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

