Callisto Network (CLO) 1-Day Volume Reaches $71,469.00

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. One Callisto Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Callisto Network has a total market capitalization of $22.86 million and $71,469.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded down 28.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,935.41 or 0.05846470 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.72 or 0.00116977 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 52.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network Profile

CLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

