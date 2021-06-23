Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) VP Sells $27,333.88 in Stock

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) VP Graaf Raymond De sold 574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $27,333.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,598.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Cambium Networks stock opened at $46.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Cambium Networks Co. has a 52-week low of $5.68 and a 52-week high of $66.40. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.56.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 64.87%. The business had revenue of $88.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cambium Networks Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 86,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on CMBM. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $52.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

