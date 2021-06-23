Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Hits New 12-Month High at $135.67

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $135.67 and last traded at $135.44, with a volume of 820281 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $132.61.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.29.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.52, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.71.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 10.71%. Research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

In other news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $6,746,100.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,152 shares in the company, valued at $38,005,058.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 8,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $1,025,907.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,538 shares in the company, valued at $8,736,476.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,379 shares of company stock worth $8,047,941 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 647.1% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 36.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

