Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Shares Gap Up to $7.89

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.89, but opened at $8.27. Canaan shares last traded at $8.32, with a volume of 31,562 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised Canaan from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -46.41 and a beta of 4.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.62.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.86 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAN. CWM LLC bought a new position in Canaan during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Canaan during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Canaan during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Canaan during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Canaan during the first quarter valued at about $112,000. 14.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canaan Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAN)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

