Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

CP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. CIBC lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to C$106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.23.

Shares of CP opened at $76.53 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of $48.73 and a 12-month high of $83.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $51.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.90.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 34.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 119,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,505,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 291.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 283,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,166,000 after acquiring an additional 8,208 shares during the last quarter. 14.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

