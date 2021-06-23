Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.
CP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. CIBC lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to C$106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.23.
Shares of CP opened at $76.53 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of $48.73 and a 12-month high of $83.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $51.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.90.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 119,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,505,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 291.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 283,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,166,000 after acquiring an additional 8,208 shares during the last quarter. 14.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
