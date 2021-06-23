Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.78 Million

Equities analysts expect Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) to report $45.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cantaloupe’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $47.53 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $44.70 million. Cantaloupe posted sales of $32.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cantaloupe will report full-year sales of $163.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $162.60 million to $165.45 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $189.51 million, with estimates ranging from $186.60 million to $191.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cantaloupe.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $42.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.07 million.

CTLP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Cantaloupe from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cantaloupe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cantaloupe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Shares of CTLP stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $12.69. The stock had a trading volume of 13,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,107. Cantaloupe has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $12.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.30. The company has a market capitalization of $902.40 million, a P/E ratio of -35.05 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a software and payments company, provides end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company is transforming the unattended retail community by offering integrated solution for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. The company's enterprise-wide platform is designed to enhance consumer engagement and sales revenue through digital payments, digital advertising, and customer loyalty programs, as well as providing retailers with control and visibility over operations and inventory.

