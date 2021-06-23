Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Canterbury Park Holding Co. (NASDAQ:CPHC)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.49. Canterbury Park shares last traded at $16.19, with a volume of 1,017 shares.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Canterbury Park from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.05. The company has a market cap of $75.33 million, a P/E ratio of 54.52 and a beta of 0.47.

Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Canterbury Park had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $9.23 million during the quarter.

Canterbury Park Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPHC)

Canterbury Park Holding Corporation hosts pari-mutuel wagering on horse races and unbanked card games at its Canterbury park racetrack and card casino facility in Shakopee, Minnesota. The company operates through four segments: Horse Racing, Card Casino, Food and Beverage, and Development. The Horse Racing segment operates year-round simulcasting of horse races and wagering on live thoroughbred; and quarter horse races on a seasonal basis.

