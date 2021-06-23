Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $150.47.

COF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America began coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NYSE COF traded up $2.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.06. The company had a trading volume of 42,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,281,568. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $57.30 and a 52 week high of $168.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.20. The stock has a market cap of $70.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 19.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total value of $2,465,191.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,353,852.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,307,543.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at $12,936,536.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,248 shares of company stock worth $14,196,884 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its position in Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

