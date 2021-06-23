Cappasity (CAPP) 24-Hour Volume Hits $236,843.00

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Cappasity has a total market cap of $2.02 million and approximately $236,843.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cappasity coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cappasity has traded 23.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00054106 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003559 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00020912 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.02 or 0.00603046 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00039958 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00077493 BTC.

About Cappasity

Cappasity (CAPP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 coins. The official website for Cappasity is artoken.io . Cappasity’s official message board is medium.com/cappasity-blog . Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology. To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers. “

Cappasity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cappasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cappasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

