Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.700-3.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.10 billion-5.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.99 billion.Capri also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.750-0.750 EPS.

CPRI stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.11. 1,284,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,484,574. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.50. Capri has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $59.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.36. Capri had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Capri will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Capri from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Capri from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Capri to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.81.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $200,534.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

