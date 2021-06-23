CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $272 million-317 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $344.50 million.

LOTZ stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.73. 54,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,250,165. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 10.33, a current ratio of 10.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $651.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.16. CarLotz has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $12.90.

Get CarLotz alerts:

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $56.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that CarLotz will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

LOTZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarLotz from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of CarLotz from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

About CarLotz

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for CarLotz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarLotz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.