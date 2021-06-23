CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,218,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,093 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in CarMax were worth $161,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the first quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

CarMax stock opened at $117.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.65. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $84.70 and a one year high of $138.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.48.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

In other CarMax news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $24,337,726.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 392,076 shares in the company, valued at $51,546,231.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KMX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Seaport Global Securities lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (down previously from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.50.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

