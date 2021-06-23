Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carrier Global Corporation is a provider of heating, ventilating and air conditioning, refrigeration, fire, security and building automation technologies. The company’s brand portfolio includes Carrier, Kidde, Edwards, LenelS2 and Automated Logic. Carrier Global Corporation is based in Florida. “

Get Carrier Global alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Bank of America started coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen raised Carrier Global from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.87.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $46.11 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.71. Carrier Global has a 1 year low of $20.59 and a 1 year high of $47.13. The stock has a market cap of $40.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.92%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Carrier Global by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,362,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,679,000 after acquiring an additional 15,846,189 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 221.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,436,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,848,000 after purchasing an additional 7,881,210 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $287,980,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Carrier Global by 9,982.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,363,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 19,216.0% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,683,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669,486 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carrier Global (CARR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.