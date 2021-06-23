Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.38 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) to announce $2.38 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Carvana’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.13 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.03 billion. Carvana posted sales of $1.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 112.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Carvana will report full year sales of $9.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.38 billion to $11.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $13.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.75 billion to $15.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Carvana.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their target price on Carvana from $250.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Sunday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Carvana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.15.

In other Carvana news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.93, for a total value of $46,179.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,302 shares in the company, valued at $13,496,824.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total value of $2,195,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,046,476.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,284,903 shares of company stock valued at $347,015,996. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Claar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $313.33. 54,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,522,245. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $268.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.89 and a beta of 2.40. Carvana has a 12-month low of $110.06 and a 12-month high of $323.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

