Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

CWQXF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Castellum AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Castellum AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Castellum AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised Castellum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CWQXF remained flat at $$27.50 during trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.33. Castellum AB has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $27.50.

Castellum is one of Sweden's largest listed real estate companies with a property value of SEK 98 billion. We are active in 17 Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and Helsinki. Every day, 250,000 people go to work in our premises. We develop flexible workplaces and logistics solutions in close proximity to city centers and with a lettable area of 4.3 million square meters.

