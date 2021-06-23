Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Receives $125.13 Average Price Target from Analysts

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $125.13.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTLT. Argus upped their price objective on Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Catalent during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Catalent by 131.5% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Catalent by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 96.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.25. 10,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039,924. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.89. The company has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Catalent has a 52 week low of $69.52 and a 52 week high of $127.68.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. Catalent had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Catalent will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

