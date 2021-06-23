CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is involved in the ownership, management, acquisition and disposition of timberlands primarily in the United States. CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is based in Norcross, Georgia. “

Get CatchMark Timber Trust alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Shares of NYSE CTT opened at $11.76 on Monday. CatchMark Timber Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78. The company has a market cap of $575.11 million, a PE ratio of -40.55 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.77.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 13.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CatchMark Timber Trust will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. 79.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CatchMark Timber Trust (CTT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.