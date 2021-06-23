CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI) Stock Price Up 1%

CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI)’s stock price rose 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.24 and last traded at $12.24. Approximately 600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 5,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.12.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.70.

CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.52 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%.

CBB Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CBBI)

CBB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA lending; trade finance; business line of credit; business term loans; business and commercial property loans; construction loans; and credit cards.

