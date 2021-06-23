Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Hits New 12-Month High at $118.97

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $118.97 and last traded at $118.77, with a volume of 70231 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $113.42.

CBOE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.76.

The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.30 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 16.72%. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.88%.

In related news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total value of $114,570.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,708,346.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $213,951.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,892 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,033.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,740 shares of company stock worth $2,572,258 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

