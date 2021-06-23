Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Shares Sold by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc decreased its holdings in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 35.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,800 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FUN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 2,658.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,723,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,487 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair during the 1st quarter worth about $42,170,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Cedar Fair by 407.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 957,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,555,000 after acquiring an additional 768,589 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cedar Fair by 4,044.3% during the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 667,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,144,000 after acquiring an additional 651,057 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its position in Cedar Fair by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,782,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,530,000 after acquiring an additional 517,000 shares during the period. 56.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cedar Fair stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $46.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,778. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 1 year low of $22.81 and a 1 year high of $52.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 2.30.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.83) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew A. Ouimet sold 250,000 shares of Cedar Fair stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $11,727,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,979.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on FUN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cedar Fair currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

