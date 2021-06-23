Centene Co. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Centene in a report released on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Centene’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

Get Centene alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Centene from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.91.

NYSE:CNC opened at $72.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Centene has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $75.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.96.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,444,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809,039 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Centene by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,792,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,173 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,288,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,653,000 after buying an additional 3,378,239 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,721,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,669,000 after buying an additional 250,523 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 11.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,094,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,421,000 after buying an additional 719,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $432,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,883 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,940. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.