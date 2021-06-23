Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) rose 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.37 and last traded at $7.37. Approximately 39,818 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 9,148,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.90.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CDEV shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.57.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 6.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.10.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 29.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $192.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.84 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $501,297.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,110,198 shares in the company, valued at $7,627,060.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter worth about $297,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter valued at about $345,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,588,004 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after buying an additional 790,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

