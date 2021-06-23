Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) rose 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.37 and last traded at $7.37. Approximately 39,818 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 9,148,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.90.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CDEV shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.57.
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 6.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.10.
In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $501,297.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,110,198 shares in the company, valued at $7,627,060.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter worth about $297,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter valued at about $345,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,588,004 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after buying an additional 790,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.
Centennial Resource Development Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDEV)
Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.
