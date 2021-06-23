Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 481,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,071 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $24,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Shares of CENTA opened at $49.30 on Wednesday. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $30.91 and a 52-week high of $55.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $935.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.81 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist initiated coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

Further Reading: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.