Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,254,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,600 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.84% of Ceridian HCM worth $105,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM stock opened at $94.00 on Wednesday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.67 and a 12-month high of $111.93. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of -427.27 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.72.

Several research firms have commented on CDAY. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ceridian HCM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.13.

In related news, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total value of $152,773.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,383,744.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $403,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 118,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,602,457.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,459 shares of company stock valued at $996,961. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

