Chaarat Gold (LON:CGH) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Chaarat Gold (LON:CGH) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 60 ($0.78) target price on the stock.

Shares of LON:CGH opened at GBX 23 ($0.30) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £157.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 26.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 319.10. Chaarat Gold has a 52 week low of GBX 20.95 ($0.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 42 ($0.55).

In other Chaarat Gold news, insider Martin Andersson purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of £14,000 ($18,291.09). Also, insider Robert Benbow sold 183,000 shares of Chaarat Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.34), for a total transaction of £47,580 ($62,163.57). In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,560,742 shares of company stock worth $41,048,444.

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited operates as a gold mining company. It owns and operates the Tulkubash and the Kyzyltash gold projects in the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as the Kapan mine in Armenia. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

