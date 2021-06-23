ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) PT Raised to $39.00 at Cowen

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Cowen from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.63% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

NYSE:CHPT opened at $32.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.32. ChargePoint has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $49.48.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $40.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.23 million. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.37) EPS. Equities analysts expect that ChargePoint will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the first quarter worth approximately $1,789,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the first quarter worth approximately $106,800,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the first quarter worth approximately $5,869,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.48% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

